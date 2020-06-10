Former Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha Soonawalla had been in the news for her controversial turn of relationships. Right from her growing closeness to her fellow house inmate Priyank Sharma to breaking up with Varun Sood, Benafsha had always been in the spotlight. And now the diva has pulled everyone's attention towards her after she shared a topless picture on social media.

In the picture, Benafsha can be seen leaning against a glass, possibly her bathroom area. She was seen covering her assets with her left hand while her right hand found solace in her shiny and wet long locks.

"To the moon and never back " Benafsha captioned the picture. The photo has been asthetically shot by celebrity photographer Aishwaryaa Nayak who captured her hotness like never before that even her boyfriend Priyank Sharma got melted with her hotness level.

"OKAY THEN " Priyank commented with fire emojis. It was a Facetime photoshoot shot on iPhone.

Making it official

The two have been rumoured to be together for long but it was just a few weeks ago that they confirmed their relationship.

Priyank made his relationship with Bigg Boss 11 housemate Benafsha official with a mushy photo online.

In the photo, the two were seen cosied-up, with Priyank's lips on her cheek. He simply captioned it: "Confirmation", with a red heart emoji.

Benafsha also used the same image and got little musical for the caption. She used pop star Justin Bieber's song to describe her emotion: "Can't nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual."