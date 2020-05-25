Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla became the talk of the town with their closeness inside the Big Boss house. When Priyanka and Benafsha entered the Big Boss house after their stint at Roadies and Splitsvilla, Benafsha was dating Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal was rumoured to be dating Priyank. Brooding chemistry and intimacy of Priyank and Benafsha led to their break up with their then partners and soon they started seeing each other.

One of the hottest couples of entertainment industry kept their relationship a secret for quite some time and continued to wear the tag of 'Just friends' for a while but their closeness and chemistry in the pictures posted by both of them was vividly obvious. Last month only, Priyank shared some adorable snaps with his girlfriend showing love and kisses on his beau Benafsha.

Now, the model turned actor has dropped another throwback video on Instagram from the rehearsal halls where he can be seen kissing Benafsha, leaving her all pink. Priyank captioned this video as, "Cheeks," with a red heart emoji. Commenting on the post, Benafsha wrote, "Why you so perfect WHY WHY WHY BABY WHY."

Fans are gushing over the video in which Priyank and Benafsha can be having fun with the loud music in the background and the couple is sort of grooving to its tunes. While Priyank is donning a black t-shirt with grey beanie covering his head, Benafsha can be seen in a bright saffron coloured t-shirt.

Watch the video here:

Priyank and Benafsha have been constantly compared to their exes Varun and Divya, who are also madly in love with each other. While from the first day, Divya and Varun have been open about their love lives, Priyank and Ben kept theirs under the wrap. While talking about the same, Ben once disclosed, "I didn't think people would understand back then. But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it."

Priyanka also addressed the same and disclosed to TOI, "We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn't make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realise that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore."