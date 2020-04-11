Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla recently admitted to their relationship by posting a cosy picture on social media. While their friends and fans couldn't stop gushing about the couple finally coming out in the open, here's how their ex lovers Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood reacted to the announcement.

As we all know that Priyank and Divya first met on Splitsvilla 10 and hit it off instantly. They were together till the end and things started going off the track when Priyank started getting close to Benafsha inside the Bigg Boss house.

Their closeness certainly bothered Divya and Varun who was dating Benafsha during that time. Divya, eventually, entered into the Bigg Boss house and broke up with Priyank. Varun, too, parted ways with Benafsha when she came outside the house.

As Priyank and Benafsha began dating without letting anyone know about their activities, Varun and Divya struck a chord with each other after being a shoulder to cry on after their break ups.

So it was pretty obvious for their fans to know how Divya and Varun reacted to Priyank and Benafsha's relationship. While none of them have spoken to the media as of now, we tried to get into their social media accounts to understand their current state of mind.

Going through Divya's Instagram, we saw she had posted a selfie and wrote, "Expect selfies only." In another selfie, she captioned, "Kya Karen Kya na Karen ye kaisi mushkil haay!"

Meanwhile, Varun was busy shooting TikTok videos on how to be productive during lockdown and eventually not able to do so.

Divya and Varun have had been the talk of the town mostly because of the series of drama in their respective relationships. After splitting up with their partners – Divya with Priyank and Varun with Benafsha – both Divya and Varun participated in MTV show Ace Of Space. During their stint in the reality show, they spent a lot of time together and fell in love. Post the show, Divya and Varun admitted to their relationship and have been inseparable since then.