Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla had been playing hide and seek for a long time until now. The two have come out as a couple and declared their love for each other with lovey dovey posts on social media.

Both Priyank and Benafsha shared a cozy picture on their respective Instagram pages to admit to their relationship. In the picture, Priyank was seen planting a peck on Benafsha's cheek. While Priyank wrote, 'Confirmation' followed by a heart-shaped emoji, Benafsha wrote, "Can't nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual."

Priyank and Benafsha had gotten close to each other inside the Bigg Boss house. The two became best friends inside the house and people had always been suspicious about their real relationship.

They both had partners outside the house. While Priyank was in relationship with MTV Roadies fame Divya Agarwal, Benafsha was dating Varun Sood during the same time. Several cozy moments between Priyank and Benafsha had gone viral on social media that raised doubts among their respective partners.

Priyank and Benafsha eventually broke up with their partners - Divya and Varun. Post their split, there were series of accusations and clarifications on both parts. They had always maintained that they were just good friends and nothing romantic.

But it seems like the ongoing lockdown period has made their relationship even more strong and gave them confidence to accept their relationship on a public platform.

Meanwhile, Divya and Varun have had been the talk of the town mostly because of the series of drama in their respective relationships. After splitting up with their partners – Divya with Priyank and Varun with Benafsha – both Divya and Varun participated in MTV show Ace Of Space. During their stint in the reality show, they spent a lot of time together and fell in love. Post the show, Divya and Varun admitted to their relationship and have been inseparable since then.