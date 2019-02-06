After stepping away from the role of Batman, acclaimed actor-director Ben Affleck is reportedly back in touch with his former girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Fans of Ben Affleck are now wondering whether the actor is back together with Lindsay or they are just back together as friends?

According to a report by People, former Batman Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have "struck up a friendship again and are spending time together." Another alleged insider revealed that both Ben and Lindsay are definitely back in touch but are more serious for their family and their respective career than starting a relationship.

"He really enjoys spending time with her but his focus will remain his kids and family," reports the insider. "I think he's always been interested in seeing where his relationship with Lindsay could go, but these are two people who are very focused on their families and that distance between New York and L.A. is difficult sometimes."

Few months after splitting from his wife Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck started seeing Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. During the summer-break of 2018, Affleck and Shookus spent some quality time together at the Gone Girl's star house in Los Angeles. It was revealed during that time that both Ben and Lindsay were happy with each other's company and they both even took some trips together and spent some time with Shookus' family in New York.

Back then, an alleged source revealed that Lindsay Shookus' daughter spent some time with Argo movie star as the couple did not shy away from including the young kid into their lives.

However, things between Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus went sore in August 2018 when they decided to end their year-long relationship. An alleged source revealed that both Affleck and Shookus tried their best to make their relationship work but the long-distance between the two has affected their relationship. During that time, the source added that Ben and Lindsay truly cared for each other but "now is not the time."

Fans of Ben Affleck are very well aware of this that few days after breaking up with Lindsay Shookus, Ben's former wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention for him and the Justice League movie star checked back into rehab.