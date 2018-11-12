Earlier last week, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted enjoying ice cream but now things are reportedly not looking too good for the Justice League movie star. Multiple reports have confirmed that after spending 40-days in a rehab clinic, Ben Affleck has reportedly checked once again into a rehab. The said claim was soon debunked by a fact-checking website.

Ben Affleck's personal life create whirlwind because of his relationships and his struggles with alcoholism. Back in 1998, Ben stated in an interview that alcohol was dangerous for him. In the same interview, Affleck stated that he regretted some of the things he did when he was drunk and has made a fool of himself.

Then in 2001, he completed a 30-day residential rehabilitation program for alcohol abuse. Earlier this year, following an intervention by Jennifer Garner, he completed a 40-day residential treatment program in Malibu. However, recent reports now claim that Ben has once again entered a rehab facility.

As per a report by Mirror, the 46-year-old Batman v Superman movie star has allegedly admitted to his close friends that he still needs some treatment in order to stay sober.

A source close to Jennifer Garner's ex-husband stated that Ben "was going to move out and become an outpatient – but he's checked back in. He will stay most nights in the clinic."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner recently finalised their divorce and are focusing on their personal lives as well as creating a healthy environment for their three children. As per the report, the Argo movie star wishes to step up his recovery for the sake of his children.

"This is not just a disease you cure in one go," an alleged insider revealed. "Ben has and will always be working hard to get better. He wants to work, see his children and focus on his recovery."

After ending his decade-long marriage with Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reportedly dated former SNL producer Lindsay Shookus from mid-2017 to mid-2018. Following which, he reportedly got involved with a 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, with whom he has ended his relationship as he is focusing on his recovery.

The claims of Ben Affleck entering into a rehab were later debunked by Gossip Cop. The fact-checking outlet was assured by Ben's reps that it would be "hard to be in rehab [for Affleck] when he's in San Antonio at a convention."