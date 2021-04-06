It appears that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have learnt to mend their ways and move ahead. In a cover story of InStyle, based on the pop star's cultural impact, Ben Affleck paid a heartwarming tribute to his former fiancee, while talking about talent as an artist.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what Lopez was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts. She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," Affleck said in the interview.

Among many other compliments, Affleck said, "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s... at best?".

Affleck and Lopez had been the IT couple of Hollywood in the early 2000s. They were previously with each other for as many as two years. The Gigly paid appeared opposite each other in 2004 comedy Jersey Girl and the music video Jenny From The Block. At present Jennifer Lopez is engaged to former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

Leah Remini, Michelle Obama, had also shared their opinion on Lopez. The former first lady of the US had been one of the audiences of Lopez's performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony which took place in January 2021.

"The world knows that Jennifer is blessed with many gifts — talent, beauty, and an unparalleled work ethic. But what impresses me the most about her is her unwavering commitment to leverage those gifts and use her platform to give voice to the voiceless. Whether it's working to improve health care for mothers and children, encouraging more people to vote, or singing her heart out at a presidential inauguration, Jennifer has always known that life is best when it's shared with others," said the former first lady.