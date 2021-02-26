Batman actor Ben Affleck recently shared about the life experiences that made him a better actor. During a round table series, the Argo actor talked about the real-life experiences that shaped his career, including having children and his divorce from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jen and Ben (Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck) had been one of the power couples of Hollywood, who met on the sets of the film Daredevil, but later separated in 2015 and divorced in 2018.

While promoting his film The Way Back, Affleck said, "For me, the movie was much more about the fact that — whether it's having lived enough years, having seen enough ups and downs, having had children and divorce — I'm at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me." Those experiences had helped the actor to be a better performer.

"Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed," he said.

"I didn't want to get divorced, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a split family with my children. It upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing. In myself."

Garner and Affleck have three children -- daughters Violet who is15, and Seraphina who is 12, and son Samuel who is 8.

Actor Affleck had previously talked about his addiction and split from Jennifer Garner. In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, the actor admitted, that the biggest regret of his life is the divorce.