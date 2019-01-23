Ben Affleck is reportedly happy that Jennifer Garner is dating again. The Peppermint star is in a romantic relationship with businessman John Miller.

According to Hollywood Life, the Batman actor is happy that she has found love again. A source said: "Ben is happy for Jen and her new relationship. In his heart, there may always be lingering love and emotions for the mother of his kids, but Ben is not jealous, he just wants Jen to be happy."

"While Ben does miss some of the good times he shared with Jen sometimes, he is glad that she is finding happiness with someone new. Ben has done his best to move on after the split and he feels Jen is lucky to have found someone new that can bring her joy and companionship," the insider added.

"Jen is in a really good place. She's very happy in her new relationship and it shows. She looks amazing and is in a great place mentally," the source went on.

Ben and Jennifer announced that they are splitting in June 2015, a day after celebrating their tenth anniversary. Following the Argo actor's recent rehab stint, they finalised their divorce.

The Miracles From Heaven actress, who has three children with Ben, had opened up about her marriage's end in Vanity Fair's March 2016 issue. She said: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision."

"I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had," she added. "He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."