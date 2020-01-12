Bella Thorne sure has been keeping herself busy. The actress repportedly earned accolades for directing several short films, launching a new cannabis line, and publishing a New York Times bestselling book, among other things in 2019.

So the multi-hyphenate was ready to relax after the new year, seen celebrating her success in the Dominican Republic. The 22-year-old star looked sultry as she showed off her vacation with a series of bikini-clad snaps. 'Let's talk about it,' she captioned the two picture set. During her time in the Caribbean nation, Bella was living in fine style.

Bella Thorne is throwing herself into work and we have to say it looks like its working for her. She looks gorgeous in the snaps. Bella Thorne had recently opened up on social media about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself. 'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she began.

She continued: 'Was it because I was molested my whole life ... Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world ... or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else.'

It sounds like Bella Thorne wants to take responsibility for what happened to her and what she is feeling. Which might be a good start towards recovery.

Bella is no stranger to posting risqué snaps on social media. The actress was even criticized for posting such pics, but it doesn't seem to be stopping her. And we have to say, you go gitrl. You can check out the pics here: