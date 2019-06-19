Bella Thorne broke down in tears when she heard that Whoopi Goldberg was blaming her for being threatened by a hacker. The row started in the aftermath of Bella Thorne releasing her own nude pics to social media in a bid to beat a hacker who was threatening to release them.

Reportedly the 21-year-old took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt and tearful video in response: 'Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.'

Bella Thorne broke down in tears and was not shy in expressing how disappointed she was with the Oscar winner. Whoopi Goldberg denounced Bella's actions by saying: 'I don't care how old you are... you don't take nude photos of yourself.' The comment was made during the Hot Topics portion of the ABC talk show.

'I'm not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, ya know... I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi,' Bella explained while crying. She went on to say that watching the interview made her feel bad about herself and that she hoped that Whoopi was happy about that. Bella was overcome with emotion and had to take a moment to compose herself. The young actress added: 'I can only imagine all the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide ya know... you're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.' Reportedly Bella even mentioned cancelling her appearance on The View after the fact. You can check out the video here: