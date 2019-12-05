Bella Thorne has been quite active on Instagram lately. Apparently, the 22-year-old actress seemed to be mourning the beginning of December as she shared a flashback photo where she was in a silver bikini top and string bottoms while on a boat.

'December first !? Oh no, Take me back,' wrote the Shake It Up star. The star seemed to have no makeup on as she pushed her head back.

The siren also had on several diamond encrusted necklaces which included a large cross that fell down her chest. Bella has used the social media platform to share a lot of intimate secrets. She has bared herself on social media in more ways than one.

Bella Thorne had recently opened up on social media about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself.

'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she began.

She continued: 'Was it because I was molested my whole life ... Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world ... or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else.'

It sounds like Bella Thorne wants to take responsibility for what happened to her and what she is feeling. Which might be a good start towards recovery.

Bella is no stranger to posting risqué snaps on social media. The actress was even criticized for posting such pics, but it doesn't seem to be stopping her. And we have to say, you go gitrl. You can check out the pic here: