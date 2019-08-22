Bella Thorne made a shocking confession on her social media recently. Reportedly, the actress opened up in a lengthy Instagram post.

Bella revealed that she was 'molested her whole life.' She started by highlighting her apparent need for validation. 'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men...' she started, 'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men...

Seeming to address her relationship, she said: 'Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so fucking scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it's ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I'm accepted.'

Bella Thorne goes on to confess some dark thoughts like how she was exposed to sex at such a young age and how it's all she knows how to offer to the world. She goes on to wonder if it's because she was raised to think she wasn't good enough.

'But at the end of the day that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don't have to hurt as much.

'But it doesn't matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now. I can't blame my childhood, in fact, I can't blame anyone for anything. It sounds like Bella Thorne wants to take responsibility for what happened to her and what she is feeling. Which might be a good start towards recovery. You can check out the posts here: