Bella Thorne is no stranger to posting risqué looks on social media. The actress was at it again when she decided to ditch her bra and tease her nearly 22M Instagram followers.

In the post, the 22-year-old actress could be seen modelling a cute summer outfit instead of posing in her standard bra tops and bikinis. And the redheaded Shake It Up veteran noted the change in her caption as she said: 'It's a miracle I'm covered.' The author also added a wink sign.

Reportedly, the ex-girlfriend of singer Mod Sun went bra-free in a sheer white top that was low cut.

And the Midnight Sun star also added a cute fringed white mini skirt that showed off her toned legs.

Bella Thorne had recently opened up on social media about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself.

'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she began.

She continued: 'Was it because I was molested my whole life ... Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world ... or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else.'

Bella Thorne went on to confess some dark thoughts like how she was exposed to sex at such a young age and how it's all she knows how to offer to the world. She goes on to wonder if it's because she was raised to think she wasn't good enough.

It sounds like Bella Thorne wants to take responsibility for what happened to her and what she is feeling. Which might be a good start towards recovery.

Bella is no stranger to posting risqué snaps on social media. The actress was even criticized for posting such pics, but it doesn't seem to be stopping her. And we have to say, you go gitrl. You can check out the pics here: