Bella Thorne made quite the statement at the 76th Venice Film Festival. The actress went braless in a metallic gown that gave the impression of chain mail.

Bella looked stunning in her dress. She could also be seen packing on the PDA with her beau Benjamin Mascolo. Bella was attending the Joker premiere. She flaunted her figure in the gorgeous dress, which also had a slit, and Bella put that slit to good use, showing off her leg.

Bella seems to be doing well. Considering her recent revelations on social media. The actress had gone on to confess quite few disturbing things. Bella Thorne had opened up about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself.

'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she began.

She continued: 'Was it because I was molested my whole life ... Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world ... or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else.'

Bella Thorne went on to confess some dark thoughts like how she was exposed to sex at such a young age and how it's all she knows how to offer to the world. She goes on to wonder if it's because she was raised to think she wasn't good enough.

It sounds like Bella Thorne wants to take responsibility for what happened to her and what she is feeling. Which might be a good start towards recovery. And it certainly looks like she is doing well. You can check out the pics here: