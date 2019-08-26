Bella Thorne seems to be bouncing back quite nicely. The actress recently made shocking claims and confessions on social media where she opened up about being sexually exploited all her life among other disturbing things.

However, Bella was recently spotted in Italy in high spirits. Reportedly, Bella Thorne and her beau Benjamin Mascolo were spotted putting their romance on display as they shared a warm embrace on the water while on holiday in Benjamin's native Italy. Apparently, they've been dating since April.

Bella looked gorgeous in a skimpy tiger-printed bikini that showed off her curves. The pair was spotted packing on the PDA. Bella Thorne had recently opened up on social media about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself.

'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she began.

She continued: 'Was it because I was molested my whole life ... Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world ... or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else.'

It sounds like Bella Thorne wants to take responsibility for what happened to her and what she is feeling. Which might be a good start towards recovery. You can check out the pics here.