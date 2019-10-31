It looks like Bella Thorne wanted to get naughty this Halloween. The actress sent temperatures soaring when she posted sultry snaps of herself in a girl scout outfit.

Bella Thorne is not shy to show off her assets and she seemed to be doing just that in the new snaps. Reportedly, the former Disney star, shared a series of photos with her 21 million Instagram followers posing in the revealing look. Sitting on a white, heart shaped chair Bella gave a surprised look while pulling down her micro mini green skirt.

It looked like Bella had made her own alterations to the sultry outfit. Instead of the typical white, short sleeved shirt, she showed off skin in a barely there white lace top. In a triangle bra style, the top had a plunging neckline that had a thick strip down the center of her torso, show off her sides.

The skirt matched her green beret that was slated on the ride side of her head, and had a green bow on the other.

Bella Thorne had recently opened up on social media about her troubled life and how she can't blame anyone but herself.

'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she began.

She continued: 'Was it because I was molested my whole life ... Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world ... or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else.'

It sounds like Bella Thorne wants to take responsibility for what happened to her and what she is feeling. Which might be a good start towards recovery.

Bella is no stranger to posting risqué snaps on social media. The actress was even criticized for posting such pics, but it doesn't seem to be stopping her. And we have to say, you go gitrl. You can check out the pics here: