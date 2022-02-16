Audiences all over the world love to watch thrillers and murder mysteries. Post the advent of OTT platforms, Indian audiences started watching mindblowing crime thrillers made in various countries. However, the terrifying fact is that these blood-splattered murder scenarios are not just limited to movies. These kinds of heinous crimes happen all around us, and sometimes they are simply too complicated to unravel.

Here is a compilation of the most terrifying unsolved murder mysteries that will keep you awake at night!!

Bella Thorne's Skull, London

The body of a woman was discovered inside the hollow of a Wych Elm tree on April 18, 1943. The remains were discovered by three boys who were searching for birds nests. Only a wedding band, pieces of the skeleton, and a shoe were recovered from the spot. What happened to Bella is still not known!

Some theories state that she was sacrificed in a ritual by witches. As it was wartime, the woman could have been a spy with too much information.

The Freeway Phantom, US

Between 1971 and 1972, a guy sexually raped and murdered six young ladies aged ten to eighteen. A victim was asked to write a mocking note to the officers by this mysterious killer.

After the murder of Nenomoshia Yates, whose body was abandoned by the side of a Maryland highway, the perpetrator got his name.

A local gang was suspected, and a prison inmate claimed to have information, but police papers were lost, and the case remains unresolved.

Jack The Ripper, London

Over a century ago, London's most renowned serial killer threatened the East End by preying on prostitutes. Jack the Ripper gained his name by murdering and mutilating at least five women.

In 1888, fear intensified as the bodies began to pile up near each other for three months.

Countless amateur and expert historians and criminologists have speculated on the killer's identity, but it appears that Jack the Ripper kept his identity a mystery until his death.

The Villisca Ax Murders, US

Josiah Moore, 43, returned home with his wife and three children on the night of June 9 after attending a Children's Day event. Ina Mae and Lena Stillinger, two other children, escorted them.

Around 5 AM, the assailant who was hiding in the attic emerged and murdered everyone with Josiah's axe. A slab of uncooked pork was found in the guest room. The case has never been solved in its entirety. If you're particularly interested in this one, the house is open for tours.

The Black Dahlia, US

A mother taking her toddler for a walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood on January 15, 1947, noticed the body of a young naked woman slashed clean in half at the waist.

The body was found just a few steps from the pavement, posed in such a way that the mother initially mistook it for a mannequin! Despite the horrific mutilation and slashes on the body, no blood was found at the spot, indicating that the young woman had been murdered somewhere.

Why was the Black Dahlia assassinated, and who did it? It's a puzzle. The murderer has never been apprehended and it is unlikely that he will ever be.