When Bella Hadid stepped out in New York wearing the perfect summer outfit, little did she know that she would show off a little more than her midriff.

The Victoria's Secret supermodel was out grabbing some take-out food with her friends on Saturday in NYC. The Hadid sister sported a pair of denims topped with a checked cropped top with the top few buttons undone.

She put on a pair of trendy eyewear for her quick run and was all smiles. But as she grabbed her food and headed to her destination, Bella experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when her boob almost slipped out of the tight crop-top. While it prominently exposed her underboob, Bella thankfully did not experience a nip slip.

Pictures of Bella's oops moment comes after photos of Bella Hadid and The Weeknd from their Paris reunion went viral. The two celebrities, who broke up in 2016, were first rumoured to have reunited during Coachella 2018 where The Weeknd was headlining when reports suggested the two were spotted kissing.

Although Bella clarified that the woman kissing Weeknd was not her, they were spotted getting cosy in a party at Cannes 2018.

It has been reported that the couple were spotted walking together and chatting at a café in Paris. E! News also shares that the singer bought a few roses for the supermodel.

"They arrived together on a private jet from London. They spent all day together strolling the streets of Paris," a source told E! News.

"It was a great day for them and they walked all over [the] Pigalle [area]. They stopped at [the] A La Cloche D'or [restaurant] and Blueberry Cafe. They sat outside and had a long conversation. He was showing her things on his phone. She was totally at ease, kicking back with a glass of rosé and a cigarette. They left with their arms wrapped around each other laughing and enjoying the evening. He stopped on a street corner to buy her roses, which he carried around the city," the insider shared.

"Then they walked to Sardegna a Tavola for a romantic dinner. They sat outside again and enjoyed each other's company. They were giggling and seemed so happy together. They had a car pick them up at the end of the night and take them back to their apartment hotel," the grapevine shared.

Check out Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction photo here:

A post shared by The Life Of Bella Hadid (@bellahday) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:36pm PDT

A post shared by Hadids/Jenners/Baldwin (@hadidjennerbaldwinnewss) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

A post shared by kyliekennyhadid (@kyliekennyhadid) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

A post shared by Gigi & Bella | ?? (@hadidfactstr) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:14pm PDT

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd in Paris:

A post shared by Pop Pursuits (@poppursuits) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT