Bella Hadid turned up the heat in a new video where she went topless. Reportedly, the Victoria's Secret model went topless and tied her hair in a Burberry towel for a smoldering bathroom video she posted to her Instagram.

The 22-year-old flounced about and smiled for the camera, and teased her assets but didn't reveal them, covering her chest with her arm. However, Bella deleted the video a few hours later. She gave no explanation. Bella Hadid recently landed in some hot water for her Calvin Klein ad which featured her kissing CGI Instagram model Lil Miquela. Calvin Klein reportedly apologized for the ad when Bella Hadid was accused of 'queerbaiting' because she shared a kiss with a fake woman in a commercial despite being heterosexual herself.

'We understand and acknowledge how featuring someone who identifies as heterosexual in a same-sex kiss could be perceived as queerbaiting,' the brand wrote in a statement posted to its Twitter page.

'As a company with a longstanding tradition of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, it was certainly not our intention to misrepresent the LGBTQ+ community. We sincerely regret any offense caused,' they concluded. Bella Hadid is a rising star in the modelling world, so a controversy involving the LGBTQ+ community may inconvenience her career, but controversies like this are a part and parcel of being a public figure, especially when you are the face of a brand.

The CGI Instagram model in question, Lil MIquela was created in 2016 as an Instagram personality by a startup called Brud, which TechCrunch valued at $125 million early this year. It looks like Bella is recovering nicely from the Calvin Klein snafu. The after shower video might have been her way of letting fans know that she is doing well. You can check out the video here: