Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid sure know how to set the catwalk on fire. The beauties looked fierce as they walked for Fendi at Milan Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are some of the most successful and sought after models in the world. They are arguably some of the most recognizable faces in the industry. Especially Kendall Jenner. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is not shy to lose her clothes when it comes to business. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling.

The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. And as the name suggest, Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And Kendall could very well be next. Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the shot. The Victoria's Secret Angel was recently spotted on a vacation with fellow angel Shanina Shaikh. Kendall also took part in the recent bottle cap challenge. We have to say that Kendall Jenner sure knows how to work hard but she knows how to unwind as well.

Kendall Jenner showed off her new blonde locks along with Bella Hadid, who had also dyed her hair blonde. Reportedly, Fendi's CEO Serge Brunschwig sat alongside Katie Holmes and fellow guests in the FROW at the star-studded show. The three gorgeous blonde models showed off gorgeous designs. Milan Fashion Week will reportedly conclude with Green Carpet Fashion Awards on September 22, hosted by eco fashion warrior Livia Firth. You can check out the pics here: