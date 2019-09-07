Kendall Jenner is beautiful. In fact, she is one of the most sought after and successful models in the world. And she certainly is not shy when it comes to showing off her skin for the cameras.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner posed topless to promote her latest Kendall + Kylie clothing line on social media. The 23-year-old model stunned in a monochrome photo as she enjoyed a day outside on a picnic blanket. 'Wearing white after Labor Day,' read the caption.

In the post, Kendall can be seen merely wearing the white pair of denim jeans while strategically placing her hands on her chest to ensure she remained modest. Her brunette tresses were styled effortlessly behind her shoulders for the shoot.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is not shy to lose her clothes when it comes to business. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a medel. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. And as the name suggest, Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And Kaendall could very well be next. Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the shot. The Victoria's Secret Angel was recently spotted on a vacation with fellow angel Shanina Shaikh. Kendall also took part in the recent bottle cap challenge. We have to say that Kendall Jenner sure knows how to work hard but she knows how to unwind as well. You can check out the pic here: