Bella Hadid struck a scintillating pose in a new Instagram post. The model can be seen lounging in an oversized jacket of sorts. The caption to the post reads: "@Fenty only, Summer '19"

So, it might be safe to assume that Bella was modelling a Fenty design. The model sure knows how to work the camera, in the post she can be seen smoldering at the mirror. Bella went braless in the snap. She completed her look with green heels.

Bella Hadid has been turning up the heat with her Instagram posts, recently posting a video of herself dancing after a shower. The model had gone topless in that video but tied her hair in a Burberry towel. She did however delete the video a few hours later without any explanation. Bella Hadid seems to be a fan of Rihanna's fashion label. Could she be distancing herself from Clavin Klein after all?

Bella Hadid recently landed in some hot water for her Calvin Klein ad which featured her kissing CGI Instagram model Lil Miquela. Calvin Klein reportedly apologized for the ad when Bella Hadid was accused of 'queerbaiting' because she shared a kiss with a fake woman in a commercial despite being heterosexual herself.

'We understand and acknowledge how featuring someone who identifies as heterosexual in a same-sex kiss could be perceived as queerbaiting,' the brand wrote in a statement posted to its Twitter page.

'As a company with a longstanding tradition of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, it was certainly not our intention to misrepresent the LGBTQ+ community. We sincerely regret any offense caused,' they concluded. Bella Hadid is a rising star in the modelling world, so a controversy involving the LGBTQ+ community may inconvenience her career, but controversies like this are a part and parcel of being a public figure, especially when you are the face of a brand.

The CGI Instagram model in question, Lil MIquela was created in 2016 as an Instagram personality by a startup called Brud, which TechCrunch valued at $125 million early this year. It looks like Bella is recovering nicely from the Calvin Klein snafu. Bella Hadid and Rihanna may be beginning quite a fruitful partnership. You can check out the pic here: