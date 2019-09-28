After rocking the runway at Milan Fashion Week, Bella Hadid went casually chic as she and her sister, Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris.

Reportedly, the supermodel was spotted in a bright ensemble, she went braless in a semi-sheer top that she paired with a white jacket and trousers. Bella seemed to carry her risqué ensemble with grace and nonchalant poise.

The sisters recently walked for Fendi at Milan Fashion week with their buddy Kendall Jenner. The three of them flaunted blonde tresses for the show. Bella Hadid sure looked stunning even in casual attire. Bella recently discussed with Access what her eating and workout routine has been like during Fashion Week. She told the publication: 'You know, I tried to just start a little diet yesterday because I've really just been eating everything.....But I really love eating and it makes me happy and I love food and every day I try to start these diets and make myself healthier.

There is no denying that Fashion Week is extremely stressful and hectic for a model, especially when you're one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. 'I think that we're running around so much during Fashion Week that I'm just gonna grab that sandwich or that slice of pizza....'It's just gonna happen and I just have to deal with it. But I definitely have to keep my workout routine ... keep it somewhat close. I went yesterday, maybe I'll go tomorrow.'

Well, we have to say, that workout regimen sure seems to be paying off. Bella Hadid may very well go on to become the highest paid model in the industry. You can check out the pics here.