Bella Hadid is on a much-needed vacation. The Victoria's Secret model, who was seen accompanying her elder sister Gigi Hadid during her 23rd birthday, has hit the beaches of Miami with friend Hailey Baldwin.

The model friends, joined by singer Justine Skye, are soaking up the sun in skimpy bikinis. During her sunny vacation, the 21-year-old star was seen in a pair of nude thong bikinis. It was evident that the swimwear couldn't handle her ample assets.

The barely-there bikini gave an eye-popping view of Bella's curves. In the pictures from her vacation, Bella is seen pairing her nude bikini with a thin necklace, golden looped earrings, and sunglasses. She tied up her hair into a high pony, letting the sun tan her almost bare back.

On the other hand, Hailey was seen in a pair of grey shorts and a blue tube top. During their fun vacation, Hailey was seen pinning down Bella on a beach chair and climbing atop of the model while Bella laughed underneath.

The PDA-packed photos got some tongues wagging but before you read too much into the picture, Hailey is rumored to be dating Shawn Mendes whereas Bella was rumored to have reconnected with her ex, The Weeknd (although later she clarified she wasn't the woman kissing him at Coachella 2018). So the models were just fooling around by the pool.

Apart from their naughty acts, the two ladies were also seen cruising around Miami on a boat with songstress Justine. The trio shared some fun videos from their cruise on Instagram.

Bella recently also shared a few videos from her road trip wherein she was seen sporting a white plunging crop top, evidently ditching the bra.

