Bella Hadid is spending some quality time with her sister Gigi Hadid at Coachella 2018. The two models were spotted in the valley over the weekend giving us summer fashion and sibling goals.

But things got hotter when Bella took off her bikini top to soak the sun by the pool, sans Gigi. She shared the raunchy picture of herself being sunkissed and flaunted her curves.

In the stunning picture, the 21-year-old is seen wearing a white lingerie and her hands covering her modesty. The Victoria's Secret model wore a necklace running between her bosoms, extended to her hourglass shaped waist.

Apart from the intricate piece of jewelry, Bella also sported a few rings and bands. The diva lay on a white towel with her eyes closed. Bella's raunchy picture comes hours after she shared a photo wearing the same bottom (as seen in the picture) with a white bikini top and smiling for the camera. The Coachella band evident in the shot.

Early Riser ? A post shared by ? (@bellahadid) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT

Bella and Gigi are having a great time at the music fest. The sisters were shot walking hand-in-hand in Indio in matching chic looks comprising crop tops and cool denim pants.

A post shared by Gigi (@itsgigi10) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:01pm PDT

Vogue reports that Bella was sporting patchwork Jean Atelier flares with a gathering around the midriff-baring, walking down the '70s road. With retro shades pinned to her waist, she pulled her bangs back with a patterned velvet headband and donned into Timberland work boots.

A post shared by Nawa3em (@nawa3emcom) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:22pm PDT

Gigi opted to walk into the Cardi B set in bikini top and '90s style pants. She chose to wear a pair of platform sneakers. The sisters wear seen sporting gold necklaces and body chains.

pre-cardi lunchin ??? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 16, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT

Bella also became the talk of the valley (and town) when rumors sparked that she was seen making out with her ex The Weeknd. Multiple sources claimed that the two were seen "kissing all night."

But the model decided to clear the air before things got way out of hand. She clarified that she did not spend time with The Weeknd over the weekend. "It wasn't me," she commented on the E! News Instagram post.