The summer has just begun but it looks like Bella Hadid has set the summer style game in place already. The model, who was seen celebrating Gigi Hadid's birthday Monday, April 23, was spotted strolling the streets of New York in a swimsuit.

Yes, believe it or not, the Victoria's Secret model chose to slip into a Chanel swimsuit for her outing in the Big Apple. But before you jump to conclusions that the 21-year-old wore just the swimsuit, the diva reimagined the swimsuit into a T-shirt over a pair of jeans and boy, we cannot wait to replicate the look.

Bella walked out wearing a dark-colored beachwear like it's an everyday wear. She put together the look with the help of a pair of light-washed boyfriend jeans that featured distresses at the knee. She completed the look with a pair of leather Chanel waist pack and a black pair of shoes.

She kept her look simple for her day out in the sun when she hung her sunglasses around her neck, that double up into a long chain and clipped on a pair of golden studs.

Vogue notes that this isn't the first time that Bella chose to turn the swimwear into an everyday outfit. Last summer, the diva wore a bikini over a pair of faded blue jeans and it looked like "the" summer look we wanted to try.

Later in the evening, Bella joined Gigi to head out in a stunning outfit to dazzle the night. Celebrating Gigi's 23rd birthday, Bella turned to a leopard printed outfit while Gigi wore a metallic gown with a plunging neckline for the evening.