Blaise Matuidi returns after facing a one-match suspension that saw him miss the one-sided last-eight match.

However, it remains to be seen if Deschamps will be willing to drop in-form Corentin Tolisso to the bench to accommodate the Juventus midfielder.

The absence of winger Thomas Meunier who has been suspended is a cause for concern as Belgium have no direct replacement for the Paris Saint-German star.

Nacer Chadli, the hero of their thrilling comeback-from-behind win over Japan, may switch to the right while the returning Yannick Carrasco is likely to replace Meunier.