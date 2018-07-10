Hello and welcome to the live updates of Fifa World Cup 2018 semi-final between France and Belgium from St. Petersburg.
Live Updates
Matuidi returns for France, Belgium miss Meunier
Blaise Matuidi returns after facing a one-match suspension that saw him miss the one-sided last-eight match.
However, it remains to be seen if Deschamps will be willing to drop in-form Corentin Tolisso to the bench to accommodate the Juventus midfielder.
The absence of winger Thomas Meunier who has been suspended is a cause for concern as Belgium have no direct replacement for the Paris Saint-German star.
Nacer Chadli, the hero of their thrilling comeback-from-behind win over Japan, may switch to the right while the returning Yannick Carrasco is likely to replace Meunier.
Can France live up to the hype?
Didier Deschamps' men seem to have hit peak form in the knockouts as they have already dispatched Argentina (4-3) and Uruguay (2-0) with back-to-back dominant displays.
While all eyes will be on young Kylian Mbappe who single-handedly destroyed the Argentine backline during their Round of 16 meeting, France have quite a few superstars names in their young squad, capable of delivering on the big stage.
Belgium eyeing historic final
Both France and Belgium have been mighty impressive at the World Cup and it is safe to say that the upcoming clash is worthy of a final.
Belgium have reached the semi-final of the quadrennial tournament for the first time since 1986. Roberto Martinez has managed to successfully make the Red Devils greater than the sum of its masses as they have performed collectively well in Russia.
The 2-1 disposal of five-time champions Brazil in the quarter-final would have given the Eden Hazard & Co. a lot of confidence.
With some of the most lethal forwards and midfielders in the line-up, Belgium will be hoping to take another step towards realising their dream later today.
The mood in the Belgian camp seems to be upbeat.
?#BEL#REDTOGETHER#WorldCup— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) July 10, 2018
? #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/JWgZRVK4kL