Singer Camila Cabello said that she has developed a "harder exterior" during her time in the music industry.

Cabello, who shot to fame as a teenager as part of Fifth Harmony, feels the demands of the music industry has forced her to become more resilient and to have a harder shell.

The 27-year-old pop star, who released her latest solo album titled 'C,XOXO' in June, told NYLON magazine: "Being in the industry made me build that harder shell and harder exterior. Like Rihanna, Beyonce, Taylor (Swift) - this kind of bravado happens in their later work. It's building armour.

"My previous albums were more clean-cut, like: 'I'm so in love and happy, blah, blah, blah!' They were daytime albums. I like the idea of ('C,XOXO') being nocturnal. More friction, more complicated: 'This is wrong, but I kind of like it.'"

The singer left Fifth Harmony in late 2016 to focus on her solo career.

She remains philosophical about her time in the chart-topping girl group, acknowledging that she didn't have all the "skills" she needed at the time.

Cabello, who starred in the group alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, said: "I don't know if I was struggling more than a normal teenager should, because it's hard to say what's normal, whether you're famous or not.

"My barometer wasn't functional. It was more than a person should bear (in that situation). I think conflict resolution is really important, especially when it comes to a group. Those are skills you don't have when you're 16 years old. How do you deal with being left out? How do you deal with jealousy? How do you deal with these things without hurting yourself or other people?"

