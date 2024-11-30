Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan on Thursday have now forayed into the hospitality business. The couple have opened a new restaurant in Mumbai.

Several friends and members of the family attended the party to lend their support to the couple.

Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora attend Arpita Khan's restaurant launch, but where are Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail Khan?

Infact, Malaika Arora with her son Arhaan and the ex-wife of Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, was also present at the party. Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan skipped sister Arpita Khan's restaurant opening.

Arbaaz and Sohail's ex-wives were all smiles and posed for the shutterbugs. Malaika was seen with her mother Joyce.

Malaika lost her father a month back, her step-father Anil Mehta allegedly died by suicide. This is Malaika's mother's first outing since her husband's demise.

For the night, Malaika opted for a chic polka-dot, translucent white top and black pants. Seema chose a black top and paired it with pink stilettos for the occasion. She also posed with her son Nirvaan Khan on the red carpet. Malaika's son Arhaan Khan was also seen at the launch.

Other Bollywood celebrities who were spotted at the event include Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza, and film producer Ekta Kapoor among others.

Genelia D'Souza also shared a glimpse of the launch party on her Instagram Stories. The short clip featured herself, her husband Riteish Deshmukh and the beautiful ambience of Arpita Khan's restaurant. Alongside the video, Genelia wrote: "So proud of you Arpita Khansharma - the dining experience Mercii India was simply incredible- great food, awesome vibe and some surprise dance performances."

Khan family tree

Arpita is the fifth child of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and wife Salma Khan. She has one sister – Alvira Khan, who is married to filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.

Arbaaz married Malaika in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They co-parent son Arhaan. He's now married to make-up designer Sshura Khan. Malaika was last in a relationship with actor and Arpita Khan's ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sohail also married Seema in 1998 and divorced in 2022. She's now dating her former fiance, Vikram Ahuja. She recently starred in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Arpita Khan's launch party for Mercii India came just days after Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan launched a new restaurant, The Scarlett House, in Bandra, Mumbai. Set in a 90-year-old Portuguese home, the eatery is a collaboration between Malaika, Arhaan, his childhood friend Malaya Nagpal and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi.