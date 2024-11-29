Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny has garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics. The action thriller is streaming on Prime Videos and the ones who have binge-watched are loving Varun and Samantha's chemistry.

In the series, Samantha goes bold and packs a few punches. Netizens have lauded Samantha for high-octane action sequences despite battling autoimmune disease myositis

Varun Dhawan dances like with Mrunal Thakur, Abhishek Bannerjee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On Friday, the success party of Citadel: Honey Bunny was held in Mumbai and was attended by several celebrities. The cast members of the web series, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, director Raj & DK, Varun's wife, Natasa Dalal, Mrunal Thakur, Saqib Saleem, Abhishek Banerjee, and Avneet Kaur were also part of the bash.

Several clips from the bash have gone viral which show Varun dancing with Abhishek Banerjee, Samantha, Mrunal Thakur and Avneet Kaur.

In a clip, Varun was seen dancing to his Baby John songs including Nain Matakka with Samantha.

Another clip shows, Aveent Kair Wamiqa Gabbi and Zara Khan dancing with Varun.

Taking to Instagram Varun posted a video where he was seen teaching Samantha how to nail the Nain Matakka hookstep. The clip showcases Samantha's matching steps with Varun Dhawan.

Abhishek Banerjee and Varun also grooved to the Stree 2 song Aayi Nai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a series of photos from Citadel: Honey Bunny success bash where they are seen enjoying themselves with crew members

Who wore what?

Samantha looked pretty in a beige top which had beads and flared black pants. Varun kept it simple in a blue T-shirt and white trousers. After the cake-cutting ceremony, he fed a piece to Samantha. The caption read, "A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people, my heart overflowing with gratitude."

Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan commented, "The best Co star evaaaaaaa".

Actor Saquib Saleem wrote, "Sam" and added a slew of red heart emojis.

Citadel: Honey Bunny directors Raj and DK said, "Finally we get to celebrate after a long hard journey! You've been amazing."

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spin-off of the American TV series Citadel, and is set in the same universe as the original series. The story follows the parents of Nadia Sinh, an agent of Citadel who is played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series.