Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Pushpa 2 is reelasing on December 5, 2024. The Celebes are busy promoting the film across India. Recently, they were in Patna, then Kerela, and on Friday, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun were in Mumbai for an event.

The lead duo were seen twinning in black. They also enthralled the audience with an impromptu dance on the stage.

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's romantic cosy dance on Angaaron wows fans [watch]

Several videos and pictures from the event have been shared on social media. Rashmika was seen donning a satin silk saree paired with a black bralette. Allu Arjun was in black suit.

Allu Arjun thanked the audience for praising the trailer and delivered his iconic dialogue from the film. He then invited Rashmika Mandanna to join him, and the duo danced to Angaaron.

"Just for once, once for love, I would request Rashmika to come up on stage. I want to do a small jig for the Angaaron song. Very few times I organically feel it, and only when I feel it, I do it. I'm feeling it today. Please play the song," said Allu Arjun.

The media and fans crowd cheered for Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

During the event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun showered praise on his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun said, "For the past four years, I have only been working with one actress. And she is Rashmika. We have become almost like family.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Fahadh Faasil as the primary antagonist. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has generated massive excitement, and the advance ticket bookings are set to open on November 30.