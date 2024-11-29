'Cheap, cringe': Kiara Advani's apsara look, chemistry with Ram Charan in Game Changer leaves fans unimpressed

The teaser of the highly anticipated film Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was dropped earlier this month. The makers unveiled the grand teaser of the film in the city of Nawab 'Lucknow'. The teaser received mixed responses. Kiara Advani is making her debut in South cinema with Game Changer.

Fans compare Kiara Advani's apsara look with that of Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om poster

Makers shared the poster of S. Shankar's Game Changer's third song, Naanaa Hyraanaa. Featuring Kiara Advani as an apsara. The posters weren't received well by the fans and netizens expressed disappointment over her look.

Fans aren't happy with Kiara's look and posters of Game Changer featuring Kiara Advani.

A user wrote, "NOOOOO WAY IS THAT HER WTAF...Her eyebrows r so uneven...and her makeup is so caked, (sic)."

Another mentioned, "Kiara should sue the movie unit."

The third one mentioned, "The first poster is giving a cheap version of Deepika in OM shanti Om."

The fourth one mentioned, "I'm more distracted by the terrible photoshopping."

Some fans even compared Advani's look to that of Deepika Padukone's iconic poster from Om Shanti Om, which was released nearly a decade ago.

About the song Naanaa Hyraanaa

Naanaa Hyraanaa is a romantic track, penned by Ramjogayya Sastry and composed by Thaman S. The song is sung by Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal, but the visual treatment has failed to create the same buzz.

Despite the controversy, the lyrical video was unveiled on Thursday. Take a look at the video of the song.

