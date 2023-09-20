Abhishek Nama has emerged as a prominent figure, known for his involvement in big-budget productions and his dominance in the Nizam area distribution. However, recent controversies have thrust him into the spotlight, leaving many intrigued by the unfolding drama surrounding his latest ventures.

It all began with a tweet. Abhishek Nama took to Twitter to question Vijay Deverakonda about the recovery of losses for the film "World Famous Lover." Instead of addressing the issue with the film's producer, his decision to target the hero raised eyebrows and drew criticism from various quarters. It was a move that left many wondering about the dynamics behind the scenes.

But that was just the beginning.

Another storm hit when Abhishek Nama announced his production of Kalyan Ram's film, "Devil." The initial posters carried the name of Naveen Medaram as the director. However, in a surprising twist, subsequent posters replaced the director's name with 'Abhishek Pictures team.' The most recent revelation has taken everyone by surprise, as it boldly declares Abhishek Nama as both the 'Producer & Director' of the film.

This sudden change ignited a flurry of questions and speculations. Why was the director's name removed when the film was near completion? Many cinephiles couldn't help but draw comparisons to a famous scene from the movie 'Neninthe,' where the protagonist faces a similar situation. The mysterious turn of events has sparked intense discussions and curiosity across various social media platforms.