In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that renowned Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer passed away at the age of 57. The sudden demise of the Tollywood actor-director has shaken the industry.

Cause of death

As per the South Indian Artists Association, Marimuthu died on Friday following cardiac arrest. At around 8.30 a.m., he collapsed while dubbing for his television show titled 'Ethir Neechal'. He was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu pic.twitter.com/cdT2LgThwY — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 8, 2023

His co-actors from 'Ethirneechal' rushed to the hospital after hearing the shocking news.

SHOCKING : Popular Tamil Character Actor #Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest..



Recently, he developed a huge fan following for his TV Serial dialogues..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/fbHlhSesIy — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2023

Who was Marimuthu?

In 1990, G Marimuthu left his hometown of Pasumalaitheri in Theni and moved to Chennai with dreams of becoming a film director. Initially, he worked as a waiter in hotels, but soon he crossed paths with lyricist Vairamuthu, and eventually landed a role as an assistant director working with Rajkiran on films like Aranmanai Kili (1993) and Ellame En Rasathan (1995), according to the portal.

Marimuthu was a YouTube sensation and was trending on social media platforms. His reels from his TV show went viral on social media platforms. He made his debut as a filmmaker with 'Kannum Kannum' in 2008.

Since 2022, he has been a part of the Tamil television serial, 'Ethir Neechal'.

Apart from directing films, he also played many character roles in Tamil films. In the early days of his career, he worked closely with lyricist Vairamuthu. He also worked as an assistant director in Tamil films.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | People mourn the demise of director-actor G Marimuthu and pay tribute to him at his residence in Chennai. He died of cardiac arrest today around 8:30 am at a private hospital in the city.



He was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth's latest film 'Jailer'. pic.twitter.com/LAsqtUojaB — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Some of his memorable performances include 'Vaali', 'Jeeva', 'Pariyerum Perumal' among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and 'Red Sandal Wood'.

He later collaborated with filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Surya. He also worked as a co-director on Silambarasan's Manmadhan.

Personal life

He is survived by his wife, Backiyalakshmi, and two children - Akilan and Ishwarya.

Tributes pour in

The sudden death of Marimuthu has come as a huge shock to everyone.

Thailaiva Rajinikanth also paid tribute to the late actor. In a post on X, he in Tamil, "Marimuth was a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while… pic.twitter.com/KewaK2Gzxk — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 8, 2023

Well-known actor Prasanna featured in two films directed by Marimuthu namely Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal,

Prasanna penned a heartfelt note for Marimuthu on X. She wrote, "Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brother-like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He should've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip."

Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu pic.twitter.com/cdT2LgThwY — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 8, 2023

Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Shocking: Popular Tamil character actor Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest... Recently, he developed a huge fan following for his TV Serial dialogues... May his soul RIP!" In another tweet, he added, "He was 57..."

Sun Pictures, actors Radhikaa Sarathkumar, M Sasikumar and Arun Vijay among others condoled his death.