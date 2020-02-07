Love is blossoming and it looks like wedding bells will soon start ringing for Bollywood couples. After months of speculations, it is now being reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to get married in December this year. And while fans are having tough time to keep calm, it is now being said Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will also tie the knot this year before Alia and Ranbir could enter into wedlock.

If a report in Spotboye is to be believed, Varun and Natasha have decided to take the plunge on May 22 this year. It is also being said that Karan Johar will be playing a major part in the couple's wedding.

It was earlier reported that the couple had zeroed in on JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Thailand as their wedding venue. But because of the Coronavirus outbreak, there might be a change of location for the big fat wedding to take place.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date and venue

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are currently going strong in their relationship. The two have been spending a lot of quality time together and even making public appearances at star-studded events. If the reports are to be believed, the two will get married on December 4 this year.

The couple have been searching for wedding destination for a while now and eyeing on places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others.

It remains to be seen if these reports about Varun - Natasha and Alia - Ranbir's wedding turn out to be true. Till then, let's wait and watch how things will unfold in the days to come.