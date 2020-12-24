It's no more uncommon that 2020 has been an unusual year. Other than adjusting to the concept of 'new normal' in our daily lives, when we talk of food, it won't be wrong to say that people, in the backdrop of stay-at-home lifestyle for an unusually longer duration of time, have come up with bizarre ideas of inter-mixing cuisines from across the world.

The social media has already been flooded with a vast array of odd foods this year, starting from rediscovery of bananas on Swedish pizzas and fiery red biryani topped with Nutella to Ferrero Rocher Manchurian and ice cubes replaced with soan papdi in whiskey. Keeping up with the trend, a small café in Delhi has invented the concept of beer maggi, changing the entire perception of how you look forward to the instant noodles forever.

A dreadful combination

Maggi has always been a pacifier to people's 2 a.m. hunger pangs. Rare would be those who would say no to the two-minute noodles, which never really gets done in two minutes, but still a favourite item for many. It is the comfort food of those who would be staying alone.

It is to be noted that even while people may have certain preferences of enjoying their Maggi either soupy, dry or with veggies, someone would have hardly ever thought of having it with a frothy beer?

The Housefull Café, located in GTB Nagar, north Delhi, is offering Beer Maggi! It is not exactly beer and noodles mixed together (thankfully) but the noodles are served in froth of the same Maggi masala. However, photos and videos viralling of the bizarre food item on social media has unfortunately not been able to impress the netizens this time.

Weirdest spins

So far, Maggi noodles have been given many weird spins by those who love experimenting with their food. Someone tried Maggi Pani Puri to even making Chocolate Maggi and even Maggi pakodas.

But this time, although there is no mixture in the noodles, the serving is starkly different from how one would expect their Maggi to arrive. The Beer Maggi at this restaurant in is served in a pitcher with a lot of foam similar to what people get in a beer.

The video was initially shared on Instagram page 'So Delhi' and is going viral. Just a month ago, someone went ahead to eat Maggi with curd! What is making people indulge in experiments with Maggi so much, is a fact to wonder.