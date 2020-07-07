One of the leading brewer in the world and the maker of beer under the brand names Budweiser and Corona has found itself in hot waters over the name of one of its other line of beers. The Hindu community has been deeply hurt by the use of Lord Brahma's name on the label of an alcoholic beverage.

On behalf of the Hindu community, the president of Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, has demanded the name of "Brahma" beer be changed as it hurts the religious sentiments of believers around the world.

"Creator god Lord Brahma was highly revered in Hinduism, and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be misused as a "toasting" tool or selling beer for mercantile greed," Zed said.

Hindus demand action

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Brahma beer and many others like Budweiser and Corona, has been asked to change the name of its popular beer. The Universal Society of Hinduism has approached the Belgium government to intervene in the matter.

"It is inappropriate for anyone to use sacred and revered deities, symbols and beliefs of Hindus in such a crass commercial manner with poorly cladded women in commercials. Lord Brahma is sacred to Hindus and it is disrespectful to connect our religious deity with alcohol. This kind of religious appropriation is a sacrilege and also hurtful," Zed explained.

The Brahma beer commercials have also drawn ire of Hindus across the world. In some promotional posters, a scantily clad woman is seen posing along with the Brahma beer, which many Hindus found it disrespectful. Reports also suggest that noted Hollywood celebs like Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez have acted in Brahma beer commercials.