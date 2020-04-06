When the 21 days lockdown appears endlessly far remaining for you, what more and what not is to be done! Breaking the stereotypical bread-butter-jam combo is just one of the ways people do now to heat up their ideal brains.

The recent 'makki ki roti with maggi' is the most trending weirdest food combination in social media. And guess what, netizens can't stop relishing and savouring and lauding the new item on the home meals menu.

Maggi and roti!

After idli chai, gulab jamun pav and sweetened Maggi in condensed milk, the makki roti with Maggi is yet another bizarre food combination is blowing people's minds.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens took to the comments section to flood with a wave of reactions, mostly unfavourable. Most of the people weren't convinced that this is a combination that they would try.

The comments and memes underneath the post saw mixed reactions. "Samaj nai aa rha afsos kis se kru, roti se ya maggi se,' wrote a Twitter user. "Maggi k sath esa karney waleko zinda pakadna h," joked another. "Nahi this is blasphemy," expressed a third. "Roti ke sath itna atyachar kyo," commented a fourth.

With the days locked in the rooms continue to move to its final weeks, people cannot resist anymore staying indoors.

The number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing across the nation. The government has not yet assured on a complete 'freedom' immediately after the withdrawal of the 21-day national lockdown.