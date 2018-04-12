Airbus is trying to do all it can to make your next long-haul flight less sleep deprived.

The European planemaker has partnered with France's Zodiac Aerospace, an aviation equipment supplier, to create cargo sleeper berths for Airbus A330 jets. They'll be available to airlines by 2020.

"This approach to commercial air travel is a step change towards passenger comfort. We have already received very positive feedback from several airlines on our first mock-ups," Geoff Pinner, head of Airbus Cabin & Cargo Programme said in a statement.

Airbus unveiled the designs on April 10 at the annual Aircraft Interiors Expo, held in Hamburg, along with a string of other innovations.

The passengers are expected to pay extra for the sleeping facility, however, Airbus has not revealed anything about the cost factors yet.

Passengers would be able to access the cargo hold via a staircase. But claustrophobia sufferers may have a problem as the cabins don't appear to have windows.

The first planes to get this option will be Airbus' A330s and airlines will be able to have their jets retrofitted with the modules, or buy new aircraft with them in place.

The Leiden, Netherlands-based firm has been talking to "many airlines" but has yet to confirm which ones or how many are interested, Telegraph reported.

Airbus is also looking at the possibility of fitting the system in its A350 XWB airliner.

There are more than 1,300 A330s currently in operation around the world with carriers including Air China, Etihad Airways and Lufthansa.