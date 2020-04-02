Before Kareena Kapoor Khan became popular for being Taimur Ali Khan's mother, she was well known for her characters such as Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Geet from Jab We Met and 'Papa Ki Pari', a song from the film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.

In the 20s era, Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen had been a different phase. Back then she was more popular for her overenthusiastic skills, but over the ages, she has undeniably evolved.

For various reasons, it is difficult to forget Pooh, unless you suffer from a major Bollywood amnesia. Pooh was a character who loved to look at the mirror and compliment herself. She had three conditions under for men when it came to going to asking her out for prom; good looks, good looks, and good looks.

And if you dared not to look at Pooh the second time and visually compliment her for being beautiful, she will stand in front of your car, and not move unless you decide to speed away from other direction.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Pooh was Karan Johar's alter ego

After completing 20 years in the film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan had said that Pooh was Karan Johar's alter ego. Even after so many years when she walks about on the streets of London, people identify her as Pooh more than the actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Pooh had various characteristics, she refused to be let down by men, she refused to take the stress and she refused to be tied down by rules set by her brother-in-law Rahul. In a short clip released on YouTube, Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed nothing short of Pooh. She confidently complimented herself and refused to take any kind of stress coming her way.

In a candid interview, she even suggested taking a trip with Tushaar Kapoor and his children, along with her family which includes mainly Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Oh, remember how Pooh hated being disturbed? Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't like it when you stone iron her clothes.