Social media is going gaga over Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's latest song from Crew. The song – Naina – sung by Diljit Dosanjh, is a trippy number that will set your feet tapping. As soon as the actresses shared the song on their social media, netizens couldn't stop themselves from flocking onto their timelines and reacting to the song.

Reactions

"Hottessssttttt Crew for the Crew and Diljit Ji ka wakhraaa swaggg Definitely a hit track...I'm already vibing on the same," a user wrote.

"Can seen only Kareena throughout the song," another user commented.

"No poo no geet... its a total diff vibe of bebo here... (leopard print suits u d most) (sic)," read a comment.

"Omg that is fire," another comment read.

"All three look but Tabu!!!!!" was one of the comments.

"Who kriti its just kareena," another one of the comments read.

Kareena on working with Kriti, Tabu

Kareena Kapoor, in an interview with Vogue that she always knew that whenever Rhea Kapoor and she would come together, it would be for something fun and unexpected. "I remember when we discussed the plot and you told me you were planning to rope in Tabu and Kriti...I just thought about how perfect it would be if you could actually manage to sign them on. You and I created magic together in Veere, but it's going to be so wonderful to make this movie with two such stellar female actors," Bebo told Vogue.

"I've been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it's an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her. Kriti is also doing extremely well for herself and has really made an impression among the current crop of actors in Bollywood. I just think all of us are going to go out there and make a fabulous movie," she further added.