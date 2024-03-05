Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision as she attended Radhika – Anant's pre-wedding function churning out smashing looks one after the other. From going royal with her wedding jewellery at the hastakshar ceremony to flaunting her curves in a shimmery saree, Bebo owned the fashion stage at the event. In one of the videos, Kareena was seen showing off her thumkas as Diljit Dosanjh sang for her.

Saif gets ignored

A video doing the rounds shows Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Diljit Dosanjh at the stage. Diljit requests the Crew actress to shake a leg. As Diljit hypes her up, Saif tries to make his way out of the stage. Kareena then shows off her dancing skills as she grooves to his music. Saif silently makes his way past the two.

Kareena steals the spotlight

Another video doing the rounds is that of Kareena cheering, hyping Diljit as he sings. The diva can be seen in full party spirit as she shakes her leg and vibes to the music. Many of social media were quick to comment on how the Begum seemed a bit drunk and Saif looked completely out of place. "Saif is so out of place here," wrote a user. "Nawab not getting any attention," another user wrote. "She clearly looks drunk," read a comment. "Why is she flaunting those chubby arms," read another one of the comments.

Many praised the actress for being such a sport and also heaped praise on Saif for letting her take all the limelight always. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were accompanied by Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor at the event. Kareena also shared some fun moments with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as the family posed together.