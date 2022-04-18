Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast has come out with flying colours at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Tamil film has done exceptionally well despite Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 dominating collection centres across the globe.

Beast Box Office Collection in Tamil Nadu

Beast has remained number one at the box office in Tamil Nadu in the gone weekend. It is inching towards entering into Rs 100-crore club in its home territory as the gross collection of the movie in five days stands at Rs 91.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 52.55 crore.

Released in over 800 screens in Tamil Nadu, Beast had done Rs 36 crore in the state on the opening day and continued to do over Rs 12.5 crore in the next three days. The business remained stable over the five days.

On the other hand, KGF 2, although got good reviews, has managed to collect Rs 23.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 10.7 crore.

Beast Collection Outside Tamil Nadu

The Vijay-starrer has earned Rs 12.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 7.2 crore in Andhra and Telangana. In Nizam region, it earned Rs 5.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.68 crore.

In Kerala, the Vijay-starrer has collected Rs 10.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.05 crore. Whereas in Karnataka, it has raked in Rs 12.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 6.20 crore.

From the rest of the country, Beast has collected Rs 4.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.80 crore to take the total collection made by the movie to Rs 131.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 71.8 crore.

As far as the overseas box office is concerned, it has collected Rs 55 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 25.25 crore. In the US alone, it earned Rs 10 crore.

The worldwide collection of Vijay-starrer stands at Rs 186.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 97.05 crore.