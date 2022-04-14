Vijay's Beast is off to a gigantic start at the box office. The Tamil film, which was released on Wednesday, April 14, has done exceptional business at the collection centres across Tamil Nadu on day 1.

Released in over 800 screens, Beast had met with fantastic response for the advance booking which was an indication of the movie getting an earth-shattering opening. The early report coming from the trade indicates that the Vijay-starrer has grossed over Rs 25 crore on the first day in the state, beating the record of the actor's previous release Master which had collected Rs 24 crore.

Check out Top 5 Biggest Openers in Tamil Nadu:

Valimai Rs 34 crore Sarkar Rs 31.5 crore Bigil Rs 25.6 crore Mersal Rs 24.5 crore Kabali Rs 21.5 crore

In Chennai, Beast has raked in Rs 1.96 crore.

The movie has been released in over 500 theatres in over 800 screens in Tamil Nadu alone. The positive pre-release talk and promotions have ensured to get the movie a fantastic opening across the state.

Area Theatres Screens Chennai-Chengalpattu 111 272 Coimbatore 90 142 Trichy-Tanjavur 57 68 Salem 70 82 Madurai-Ramnad 76 103 Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari 36 45 North Arcot 48 65 South Arcot 58 64 Total 546 841

Owing to the massive craze, exhibitors dedicated all the shows and screens for Beast which has played a big role in its success. It has to be seen how the film will do from today as Yash's KGF 2 has been released.

Also, the Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer has opened to mixed reviews and the success of the movie depends on the word-of-mouth.

The Tamil film has grossed around Rs 10 crore from the rest of the country.

Among the overseas centres, the Vijay-starrer has raked in Rs 1.6 crore from Australia, Rs 5.8 crore from the US and Rs 1.8 crore from Singapore.

The estimated worldwide collection of Beast is somewhere around Rs 50 crore on the first day. However, the figures might vary as the complete report is yet to be analysed.