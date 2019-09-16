The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started an investigation on the basis of allegations of corruption in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of the BCCI is leading the investigation of this alleged corruption in TNPL.

ACU chief Ajeet Singh informed ANI that some of the players have told them about the proceedings. They have revealed to the ACU that the players have been approached during the league for the purpose of match-fixing and because of that the players complained to ACU so that they can deal with the matter.

The players also informed that they received a WhatsApp message sent by an unknown person after which they approached the anti-corruption unit of the cricket board. The ACU chief informed that they are sure that no international player is involved in the matter.

"Yes, some of the players have approached us and based on their statements, we have initiated an enquiry. We have also recorded their statement on how and when they received messages from the unknown person," Ajeet Singh told ANI.

"Actually, there was a WhatsApp message that was sent by some unknown people and then the players approached ACU. It can be anyone but we are sure that there is no international player involved," he added.

The TNPL was inaugurated by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016. The league was formed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the first edition of the tournament was won by the Tuti Patriots. The most successful team in TNPL is the Chepauk Super Gillies who are the defending champions and have lifted the coveted trophy twice in the last four years.

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who is the captain of Dindigul Dragons, features in the league along with players like Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik. Many famous former cricketers like Mathew Hayden, David Hussey are also connected with the league.

The final of the 2019 edition of the tournament was played at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and the Chepauk Super Gillies defeated two-time finalists Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs.

Match-fixing is not a new problem for the BCCI as the board had earlier tackled the infamous spot-fixing scandal of the IPL in 2013.

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan of the Rajasthan Royals were allegedly involved in the mess. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years from the cash-rich league because of the involvement of key members of their teams.