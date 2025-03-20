The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a monumental cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team, commemorating their historic win at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and their third title in the tournament.

Under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team showcased an unbeaten run throughout the tournament. Their journey to the final was marked by a series of dominant performances. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, followed by a convincing triumph against Pakistan by the same margin. The momentum continued with a 44-run victory over New Zealand, and a four-wicket win over Australia in the semifinal.

BCCI President, Roger Binny, lauded the team's achievements, stating, "Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph, and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country."

Echoing Binny's sentiments, BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, added, "The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India's top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come. The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage."

India's victory at the Champions Trophy also marked a historic moment as they became the first country to win the tournament for a record third time. BCCI vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, said, "This cash reward is a tribute to the outstanding performances delivered by the team throughout the tournament. The players exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, and their success is an inspiration to aspiring cricketers across the country. The team has once again proved that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of skill, mental toughness, and a winning mentality."

The Champions Trophy 2025 was held in Dubai, which was confirmed as a neutral venue in December 2024. The tournament saw a surge in airfares, especially prior to the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan match, with travel experts predicting a steep rise in bookings and airfare spikes between 20 and 50 per cent.

South Africa batting great AB de Villiers hailed Rohit Sharma's record as a batter and captain after the India skipper lifted the ICC Champions Trophy. He said, "Compared to other captains, look at Rohit's win percentage, it's almost 74%, which is substantially more than any other captain of the past. If he keeps going, he will go down as one of the best ODI captains of all time. Rohit has also said he is not retiring and has requested that rumours be stopped spreading."

The Indian cricket team's triumph at the Champions Trophy 2025 is reminiscent of their victory at the 2013 Champions Trophy, where they also emerged as champions under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. This recent victory further cements India's position as a dominant force in world cricket, and the cash reward from BCCI is a fitting tribute to the team's hard work, dedication, and excellence on the global stage. This victory not only marks a significant milestone in the history of Indian cricket but also sets a high standard for future tournaments. The team's unwavering commitment and exceptional performance have indeed set a new benchmark in the world of cricket.