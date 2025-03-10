By winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian cricket team has once again shown their supremacy on a global scale and cemented their place as the top-ranked team in both ODIs and T20Is. With five wickets between them on a slow pitch, the Indian spinners were crucial in holding New Zealand to a respectable 232/9 in 50 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring a top-notch 76 off 92 balls, while KL Rahul remained composed under pressure, contributing an unbeaten 34 to steer India to a four-wicket victory. This triumph marked India's third ICC Champions Trophy win, adding another prestigious title to their illustrious cricketing history.

Key Player Performances

Rohit Sharma – 76 runs off 92 balls (Final match), 356 runs in the tournament

– 76 runs off 92 balls (Final match), 356 runs in the tournament Shubman Gill – 298 runs in the tournament, including a century against England

– 298 runs in the tournament, including a century against England Jasprit Bumrah – 12 wickets in the tournament, including a crucial 3/38 in the final

– 12 wickets in the tournament, including a crucial 3/38 in the final Kuldeep Yadav – 11 wickets, proving vital in middle overs

– 11 wickets, proving vital in middle overs Hardik Pandya – All-round brilliance, 205 runs and 8 wickets

Roger Binny, president of the BCCI, praised the victory as a turning point for Indian cricket, particularly after the success of the T20 World Cup the previous year. He commended the team's unparalleled consistency and character, and extended his congratulations to captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad for their historic success.

Rohit Sharma's leadership was particularly praised by the BCCI. Under his guidance, India lifted their second ICC silverware in less than nine months, following their victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Bridgetown. The BCCI also acknowledged the role of head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose fearless approach and tactical insight were instrumental in shaping the winning team. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice president Rajeev Shukla echoed similar sentiments, praising the team's perseverance, meticulous preparation, and fearless execution.

The victory sparked massive celebrations across India, with fans flooding social media platforms with congratulatory messages. Hashtags like #ChampionsIndia, #RohitSharmaLegacy, and #BackToBackWins trended for hours after the final. Cricket enthusiasts gathered at public screenings, bursting into cheers as India lifted the trophy.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 featured eight top-ranked teams battling for glory. Hosted in England, the tournament witnessed high-octane encounters and memorable performances. India's road to the final saw them defeat South Africa, Pakistan, and England in the group stage before overcoming Australia in a thrilling semifinal.

Most Runs: Rohit Sharma (356 runs)

Rohit Sharma (356 runs) Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets)

Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets) Best Bowling Figures: Mohammed Siraj (5/21 vs Pakistan)

India has firmly established itself as the dominant force in international cricket. The focus now shifts to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final and the ODI World Cup 2027. With a blend of experienced stalwarts and emerging talents, the future looks bright for Indian cricket.