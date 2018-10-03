Bengaluru's own inaugural "Plog Run"—a Swedish trend that has joggers picking up garbage as they run — has set a new world record. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) organised an event on Tuesday, 2 October, and managed to collect about 33.4 tonnes of plastic waste, which was picked up by volunteer joggers in 50 locations across the city. This attempt surpasses the previous record of 28.5 tonnes.

The BBMP partnered with several NGOs to organise Plog Run on Gandhi Jayanthi, reports the Deccan Herald. BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad has confirmed that in under 12 hours of the initiative, volunteers managed to bring in 33,495.45 kg of plastic waste. The previous record, said Prasad, was 28.5 tonnes collected in 12 hours. "This qualifies for the World Record," he said. It is not known at this time who or from which city, the previous record was set, notes the report.

Citizens were previously asked to donate and bring their own plastic bottles to the BBMP Corporation Circle Glasshouse for recycling.

BBMP Plog Run had about 7,000 volunteers participating from all over the city, notes the report. Among all the plastic waste that was picked up by joggers, disposable plastic bottles topped the list in terms of tonnage, said a representative from Hasiru Dala. Among the NGOs that participated in this event included Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation, Let's Be the Change, United Way Bangalore, and Go Native.

The event was flagged off in the morning by Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun at 9:00 am and the event wrapped up by 8:15 in the evening. The BBMP, as part of their campaign against plastic waste, has reportedly banned single-use bottles in all government offices and official functions and has sent a circular across offices enforcing the ban.

It is not clear at this time if the concept of Plog Runs will become a regular affair or if it will be a one-off event.