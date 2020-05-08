City civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has inaugurated a hi-tech traffic surveillance booth in the city with multiple features, an official said on Friday, May 8

"A hi-tech surveillance booth was inaugurated on Friday at Hudson Circle," tweeted BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

Features of the Hi-tech kiosks:

The feature-rich booth includes a first aid box, megaphone, multi-messaging display, CCTV, fire extinguisher, water bottle holder, fan, mobile phone charging point and anti-glare toughened glass FRP structure among others.

"A Hi-tech Traffic Surveillance Booth was inaugurated today at Hudson Circle by honourable BBMP plans 23 such kiosks in Bengaluru junctions on a PPP model," Kumar said.



'These booths are for the convenience of commuters and pedestrians'

According to the civic body, the booths with these features are for the convenience of commuters and pedestrians. City Mayor M Gowtham Kumar, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS and other officials attended the inauguration.

City Mayor M Gowtham Kumar took to his Twitter account and also said, "Glimpses from the inauguration of high-tech 'Traffic Police Kiosks' with@CPBlr & @BBMPCOMM at Hudson Circle. These high-tech kiosks will bring some respite to our 'Unsung Heroes (@blrcitytraffic)' who go beyond their call of duty in managing the traffic, come rain or shine."